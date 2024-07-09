Grin Price Tops $0.0276 on Exchanges (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 8th. One Grin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0276 or 0.00000048 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Grin has traded down 5% against the dollar. Grin has a market capitalization of $2.71 million and approximately $173,197.12 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Grin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,126.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $336.54 or 0.00589105 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00010066 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $65.29 or 0.00114286 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.83 or 0.00036463 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $154.10 or 0.00269749 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.52 or 0.00039426 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.85 or 0.00064504 BTC.

About Grin

GRIN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Grin is grin.mw. The official message board for Grin is forum.grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Grin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Grin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.