Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Trading Down 2.9%

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 2.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $26.67 and last traded at $26.78. 64,762 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,997,909 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.57.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Friday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Guardant Health in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Guardant Health from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Guggenheim upgraded Guardant Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Guardant Health from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.83.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.70, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a current ratio of 5.95.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.94). Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 246.47% and a negative net margin of 76.34%. The business had revenue of $168.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.51 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -3.31 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Guardant Health by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,950,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,565,000 after acquiring an additional 146,902 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Guardant Health by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 568,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,840,000 after acquiring an additional 16,111 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Guardant Health during the 4th quarter worth about $25,520,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Guardant Health by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 834,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,562,000 after purchasing an additional 161,986 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Guardant Health by 151.0% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 43,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 26,191 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood and tissue tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx Test; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.

