Hang Lung Group (OTCMKTS:HNLGY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $5.49

Hang Lung Group Limited (OTCMKTS:HNLGY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.49 and last traded at $5.49, with a volume of 1 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.49.

Hang Lung Group Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.06.

Hang Lung Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hang Lung Group Limited, an investment holding company, operates as a property developer in Hong Kong and the Mainland of China. The company operates through Property Leasing and Property Sales segments. It develops properties for sale and lease, such as large-scale commercial, office, and residential developments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hang Lung Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hang Lung Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.