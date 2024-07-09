Hang Lung Group (OTCMKTS:HNLGY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $5.49

Hang Lung Group Limited (OTCMKTS:HNLGY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.49 and last traded at $5.49, with a volume of 1 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.49.
Hang Lung Group Price Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.06.
Hang Lung Group Company Profile
Hang Lung Group Limited, an investment holding company, operates as a property developer in Hong Kong and the Mainland of China. The company operates through Property Leasing and Property Sales segments. It develops properties for sale and lease, such as large-scale commercial, office, and residential developments.
