Hargreave Hale AIM VCT (LON:HHV) Hits New 1-Year Low at $39.20

Posted by on Jul 9th, 2024

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT (LON:HHVGet Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 39.20 ($0.50) and last traded at GBX 40.78 ($0.52), with a volume of 15212 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 40 ($0.51).

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £149.26 million, a P/E ratio of -444.44 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 41.52 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 41.59.

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a GBX 2.50 ($0.03) dividend. This is an increase from Hargreave Hale AIM VCT’s previous dividend of $1.00. This represents a yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. Hargreave Hale AIM VCT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -3,333.33%.

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT Company Profile

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT 1 plc is a venture capital trust specializing in United Kingdom based companies; primarily trading on AIM.

