Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) Trading Up 4.1%

Shares of Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Free Report) were up 4.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $33.98 and last traded at $33.87. Approximately 98,260 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 380,801 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on HRMY shares. Citigroup initiated coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a report on Friday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a report on Monday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.67.

Get Harmony Biosciences alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Harmony Biosciences

Harmony Biosciences Stock Up 6.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 3.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.72.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. Harmony Biosciences had a net margin of 22.30% and a return on equity of 28.26%. The company had revenue of $154.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Harmony Biosciences’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Harmony Biosciences

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 2.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,684,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,730,000 after acquiring an additional 88,295 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Harmony Biosciences by 534,795.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,224,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,565,000 after buying an additional 1,224,681 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Harmony Biosciences by 2,132.8% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 525,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,968,000 after buying an additional 501,809 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 346.5% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 335,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,254,000 after purchasing an additional 260,093 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 319,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,309,000 after purchasing an additional 28,256 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

About Harmony Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and other neurological diseases in the United States. The company offers WAKIX (pitolisant), a molecule with a novel mechanism of action for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.