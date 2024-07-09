HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Bought by Centerpoint Advisors LLC

Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 100.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare in the first quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE HCA traded down $4.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $316.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,377,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,103,098. The company has a market capitalization of $82.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.26. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $215.96 and a 1-year high of $344.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $326.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $319.22.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $5.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.01 by $0.35. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 674.49%. The business had revenue of $17.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other HCA Healthcare news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.00, for a total transaction of $494,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,544,316. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.00, for a total value of $303,576.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,977,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 1,600 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.00, for a total transaction of $494,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,544,316. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,397 shares of company stock valued at $3,921,929 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $359.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on HCA Healthcare from $327.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $396.00 target price for the company. Baird R W upgraded HCA Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $322.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.53.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

(Free Report)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Featured Articles

