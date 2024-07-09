Head to Head Comparison: BAB (OTCMKTS:BABB) versus Meritage Hospitality Group (OTCMKTS:MHGU)

BAB (OTCMKTS:BABB – Get Free Report) and Meritage Hospitality Group (OTCMKTS:MHGU – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BAB and Meritage Hospitality Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BAB $3.51 million N/A $470,000.00 $0.07 12.85 Meritage Hospitality Group $672.49 million 0.16 $6.14 million $0.81 20.43

Meritage Hospitality Group has higher revenue and earnings than BAB. BAB is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Meritage Hospitality Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

BAB has a beta of 0.07, meaning that its stock price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Meritage Hospitality Group has a beta of 0.07, meaning that its stock price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for BAB and Meritage Hospitality Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BAB 0 0 0 0 N/A Meritage Hospitality Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Meritage Hospitality Group has a consensus target price of $24.00, suggesting a potential upside of 45.02%. Given Meritage Hospitality Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Meritage Hospitality Group is more favorable than BAB.

Profitability

This table compares BAB and Meritage Hospitality Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BAB 15.23% 17.54% 12.42% Meritage Hospitality Group 1.31% 7.22% 1.08%

Summary

Meritage Hospitality Group beats BAB on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BAB



BAB, Inc. franchises and licenses bagel and muffin retail units under the Big Apple Bagels (BAB), My Favorite Muffin (MFM), and SweetDuet (SD) trade names in the United States. It's BAB franchised brand includes daily baked bagels, flavored cream cheeses, premium coffees, gourmet bagel sandwiches, and other related products; and MFM brand comprises various freshly baked muffins and coffees, as well as units operating as My Favorite Muffin Your All Day Bakery Café features specialty bagel sandwiches and related products. The company's SD brand includes frozen yogurt products. BAB, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is based in Deerfield, Illinois.

About Meritage Hospitality Group



Meritage Hospitality Group Inc. operates quick-service and casual dining restaurants. The company operates restaurants under the Wendy's, Morning Belle, and Stan's Tacos, as well as Taco John's brand names in Arkansas, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, and Virginia. It is also involved in franchising activities. The company was formerly known as Thomas Edison Inns, Inc. and changed its name to Meritage Hospitality Group Inc. in May 1996. Meritage Hospitality Group Inc. was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

