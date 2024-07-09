HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

HealthStream Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of HSTM opened at $27.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.78. The company has a market cap of $844.82 million, a PE ratio of 47.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.38. HealthStream has a 12-month low of $20.47 and a 12-month high of $29.12.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $72.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.88 million. HealthStream had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 6.30%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that HealthStream will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

HealthStream Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at HealthStream

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a $0.028 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. HealthStream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.97%.

In other HealthStream news, SVP Scott Fenstermacher sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total value of $26,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $340,679.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 20.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HealthStream

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HSTM. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of HealthStream by 3.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 309,774 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,685,000 after purchasing an additional 10,265 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in HealthStream by 2.5% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 194,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,208,000 after buying an additional 4,717 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of HealthStream by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 58,816 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in HealthStream in the fourth quarter worth about $364,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in HealthStream by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

HealthStream Company Profile

HealthStream, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) based applications for healthcare organizations in the United States. The company's solutions help healthcare organizations in meeting their ongoing clinical development, talent management, training, education, assessment, competency management, safety and compliance, and scheduling, as well as provider credentialing, privileging, and enrollment needs.

