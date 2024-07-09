Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 38,198 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 7,153 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $5,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Hess during the first quarter worth about $729,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hess by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 27,486 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hess by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Hess in the 1st quarter worth $252,000. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Hess by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,990 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,220,000 after buying an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HES has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hess in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Hess from $172.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Hess from $164.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Hess from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Hess from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.83.

Hess Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Hess stock traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $146.69. 355,607 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,441,764. Hess Co. has a 52 week low of $131.61 and a 52 week high of $167.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $151.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $45.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 1.16.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $1.43. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 22.73% and a net margin of 17.41%. Hess’s quarterly revenue was up 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hess Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.80%.

Hess Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

