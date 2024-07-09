Hudock Inc. Decreases Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Hudock Inc. reduced its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 9.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,234 shares during the period. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 35,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after buying an additional 2,899 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 46,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after buying an additional 4,047 shares during the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $2,701,000. Finally, AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $162,000. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NEE. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Mizuho lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.57.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

NextEra Energy stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $72.10. The stock had a trading volume of 5,368,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,823,990. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.75 and its 200 day moving average is $64.87. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $47.15 and a one year high of $80.47.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 27.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.13%.

NextEra Energy Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.