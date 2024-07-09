Hudock Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Hudock Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 383,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,355 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 6.8% of Hudock Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Hudock Inc. owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $30,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000.

Shares of VCIT traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $80.49. The stock had a trading volume of 4,213,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,340,317. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.92. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $73.78 and a twelve month high of $81.65.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.2887 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

