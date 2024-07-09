Hudock Inc. Has $217,000 Stock Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Hudock Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 492 shares during the quarter. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 468.4% during the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 86.7% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

AZN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus raised their price target on AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Citigroup upgraded AstraZeneca to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

AZN traded down $0.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $77.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,696,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,477,148. AstraZeneca PLC has a twelve month low of $60.47 and a twelve month high of $80.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.81, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.45.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.08. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 13.30%. The firm had revenue of $12.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 billion. Analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

