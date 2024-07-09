Hudock Inc. Sells 22 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Hudock Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22 shares during the period. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $2,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,251,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 4.6% during the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 5,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,854,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 8.0% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 161,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,934,000 after purchasing an additional 12,011 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 15.1% during the third quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter valued at approximately $395,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LLY shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $994.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $1,023.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $723.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,001.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $816.78.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 52,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $915.18, for a total transaction of $47,927,061.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 97,247,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,998,878,277.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 52,369 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $915.18, for a total value of $47,927,061.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 97,247,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,998,878,277.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Johna Norton sold 7,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.38, for a total value of $5,781,545.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,428 shares in the company, valued at $20,835,194.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 911,111 shares of company stock valued at $783,500,842 in the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company stock traded up $5.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $923.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,122,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,928,646. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $835.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $754.97. The company has a market cap of $877.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $434.34 and a fifty-two week high of $930.00.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.94 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 56.98% and a net margin of 17.08%. Eli Lilly and Company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.58%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

