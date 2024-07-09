Huntington Bancshares (HBAN) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ: HBAN) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

7/9/2024 – Huntington Bancshares had its price target lowered by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $15.00 to $14.50. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

7/3/2024 – Huntington Bancshares had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $16.00 to $15.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/27/2024 – Huntington Bancshares had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $17.00 to $16.50. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/25/2024 – Huntington Bancshares had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $16.50 to $15.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/19/2024 – Huntington Bancshares was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

6/14/2024 – Huntington Bancshares was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $11.50 price target on the stock, down previously from $13.50.

6/14/2024 – Huntington Bancshares had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $18.00 to $17.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/13/2024 – Huntington Bancshares had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $16.00 to $15.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/12/2024 – Huntington Bancshares had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $16.00 to $15.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/11/2024 – Huntington Bancshares had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock.

6/11/2024 – Huntington Bancshares had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock.

6/11/2024 – Huntington Bancshares was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/28/2024 – Huntington Bancshares was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $16.00.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

HBAN stock traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $13.10. The company had a trading volume of 23,056,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,048,785. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12-month low of $9.25 and a 12-month high of $14.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.17. The stock has a market cap of $18.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.06.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 11.99%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 55.86%.

In other news, insider Helga Houston sold 7,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.64, for a total transaction of $99,271.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 648,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,851,050.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Huntington Bancshares news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 30,000 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.66, for a total value of $409,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 305,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,178,375.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Helga Houston sold 7,278 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.64, for a total transaction of $99,271.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 648,904 shares in the company, valued at $8,851,050.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 157,829 shares of company stock worth $2,148,623 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Huntington Bancshares

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 140.9% during the 4th quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 2,378 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 80.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

