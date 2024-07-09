IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.20.

Separately, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on IBEX from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ IBEX opened at $15.75 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.75. The company has a market cap of $271.06 million, a PE ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. IBEX has a twelve month low of $11.45 and a twelve month high of $21.24.

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $126.80 million for the quarter. IBEX had a return on equity of 20.23% and a net margin of 5.57%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of IBEX by 6.8% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 40,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 2,621 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in shares of IBEX by 13.0% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 18,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 2,085 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of IBEX by 60.0% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 343,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,310,000 after buying an additional 128,850 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IBEX by 20.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,238,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,139,000 after buying an additional 214,484 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of IBEX by 16.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 719,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,112,000 after buying an additional 102,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.24% of the company’s stock.

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company products and services portfolio includes ibex Connect, that offers customer service, technical support, revenue generation, and other revenue generation outsourced back-office services through the CX model, which integrates voice, email, chat, SMS, social media, and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that comprises digital marketing, e-commerce technology, and platform solutions; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor, and manage its clients' customer experience.

