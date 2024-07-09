Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Given Average Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Reduce” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $254.00.

Several equities analysts have commented on ITW shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $244.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays lowered their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $229.00 to $217.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $233.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.32. Illinois Tool Works has a 52-week low of $217.50 and a 52-week high of $271.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $241.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $252.84.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 97.82% and a net margin of 19.07%. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works will post 10.19 EPS for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 55.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Illinois Tool Works

In related news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. purchased 775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $238.82 per share, with a total value of $185,085.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 121,506 shares in the company, valued at $29,018,062.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Birch Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 1.3% in the second quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 9,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter valued at $2,553,000. Woodstock Corp boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 0.3% in the second quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 44,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,505,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter valued at $1,697,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 3.5% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 138,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,903,000 after purchasing an additional 4,665 shares during the period. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

