Insider Buying: National Grid plc (LON:NG) Insider Buys 17 Shares of Stock

National Grid plc (LON:NG – Get Free Report) insider John Pettigrew bought 17 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 931 ($11.93) per share, for a total transaction of £158.27 ($202.73).

John Pettigrew also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 2nd, John Pettigrew sold 197,294 shares of National Grid stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 892 ($11.43), for a total value of £1,759,862.48 ($2,254,210.94).

On Friday, June 7th, John Pettigrew bought 17 shares of National Grid stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 868 ($11.12) per share, for a total transaction of £147.56 ($189.01).

On Tuesday, May 7th, John Pettigrew purchased 14 shares of National Grid stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,089 ($13.95) per share, for a total transaction of £152.46 ($195.29).

National Grid stock traded up GBX 0.60 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 928.60 ($11.89). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,991,909 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of £44.67 billion, a PE ratio of 1,547.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.29. National Grid plc has a 1 year low of GBX 889.40 ($11.39) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,145.50 ($14.67). The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 965.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,016.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a GBX 39.12 ($0.50) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.47%. This is a positive change from National Grid’s previous dividend of $19.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. National Grid’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9,833.33%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NG shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,330 ($17.04) target price on shares of National Grid in a report on Friday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,125 ($14.41) price target on shares of National Grid in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “top pick” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Friday.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

