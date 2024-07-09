Insider Selling: Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY) Director Sells 4,404 Shares of Stock

Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) Director Robert I. Kauffman sold 4,404 shares of Hagerty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total transaction of $48,003.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,534,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,328,208.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Hagerty Stock Up 1.3 %
Shares of NYSE:HGTY traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,023. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.88. Hagerty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.52 and a 52 week high of $11.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 185.53 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.
Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $271.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.32 million. Hagerty had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 1.82%. As a group, research analysts expect that Hagerty, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Hagerty
About Hagerty
Hagerty, Inc provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers motor vehicle and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the Hagerty Drivers Club Magazine (HDC), video content, and social media channels; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts.
