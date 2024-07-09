Insider Selling: Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY) Director Sells 4,404 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Jul 9th, 2024

Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTYGet Free Report) Director Robert I. Kauffman sold 4,404 shares of Hagerty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total transaction of $48,003.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,534,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,328,208.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Hagerty Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:HGTY traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,023. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.88. Hagerty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.52 and a 52 week high of $11.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 185.53 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Hagerty (NYSE:HGTYGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $271.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.32 million. Hagerty had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 1.82%. As a group, research analysts expect that Hagerty, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Hagerty

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Hagerty by 21.2% during the first quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 24,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Hagerty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Hagerty by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 945,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,373,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hagerty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hagerty in the 3rd quarter valued at $147,000. 20.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hagerty

(Get Free Report)

Hagerty, Inc provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers motor vehicle and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the Hagerty Drivers Club Magazine (HDC), video content, and social media channels; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts.

Recommended Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY)

Receive News & Ratings for Hagerty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hagerty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.