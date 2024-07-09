Insider Selling: QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Director Sells 113,264 Shares of Stock

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) Director Jagdeep Singh sold 113,264 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total transaction of $570,850.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,809,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,158,635.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Jagdeep Singh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 5th, Jagdeep Singh sold 79,006 shares of QuantumScape stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total value of $397,400.18.

On Thursday, June 13th, Jagdeep Singh sold 192,270 shares of QuantumScape stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.35, for a total transaction of $1,028,644.50.

On Friday, May 31st, Jagdeep Singh sold 192,280 shares of QuantumScape stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.85, for a total transaction of $1,124,838.00.

NYSE QS traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.30. 6,048,050 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,835,353. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 10.38 and a current ratio of 10.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 4.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.44 and its 200-day moving average is $6.15. QuantumScape Co. has a 12-month low of $4.67 and a 12-month high of $13.86.

QuantumScape ( NYSE:QS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.02). As a group, analysts anticipate that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QS. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in QuantumScape by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in QuantumScape in the second quarter worth about $36,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in QuantumScape by 595.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 5,296 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of QuantumScape by 57.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StepStone Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of QuantumScape during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. 29.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QS has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on QuantumScape from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on QuantumScape from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.67.

About QuantumScape

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

