InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

NSPR opened at $2.41 on Friday. InspireMD has a fifty-two week low of $1.81 and a fifty-two week high of $3.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.44 and a 200-day moving average of $2.51. The company has a market capitalization of $60.08 million, a PE ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 0.96.

InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.06). InspireMD had a negative return on equity of 55.12% and a negative net margin of 350.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.53) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that InspireMD will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in InspireMD stock. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in InspireMD, Inc. ( NYSE:NSPR ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $28,000. 44.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

InspireMD, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of vascular and coronary diseases in Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific. The company offers CGuard carotid embolic prevention system (EPS) for use in carotid artery applications; CGuard Prime Stent System, a mesh-covered self-expanding carotid stent; and SwitchGuard NPS, a non-invasive transcarotid artery revascularization device; as well as treating acute stroke with tandem lesions.

