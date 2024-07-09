International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Stock Price Up 1.4%

International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:ICAGY – Get Free Report) rose 1.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.50 and last traded at $4.45. Approximately 55,319 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 69,395 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st.

Get International Consolidated Airlines Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on International Consolidated Airlines Group

International Consolidated Airlines Group Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.48, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.06.

International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The transportation company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.06). International Consolidated Airlines Group had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 197.29%. The business had revenue of $6.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.95 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About International Consolidated Airlines Group

(Get Free Report)

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, the United States, and rest of the world. It also provides aircraft leasing, aircraft maintenance, tour operation, air freight operations, call centre, ground handling, trustee, retail, IT, finance, procurement, storage and custody, aircraft technical assistance, human resources support, and airport infrastructure development services; and manages airline loyalty programmes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.