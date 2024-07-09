Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 365,864 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 37% from the previous session’s volume of 267,317 shares.The stock last traded at $22.97 and had previously closed at $22.99.
Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.91.
Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were given a $0.1109 dividend. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.78%. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th.
Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF
About Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF
The Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. BSJP was launched on Sep 27, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.
