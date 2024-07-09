Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 365,864 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 37% from the previous session’s volume of 267,317 shares.The stock last traded at $22.97 and had previously closed at $22.99.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.91.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were given a $0.1109 dividend. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.78%. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

About Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 634.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Blue Barn Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $212,000.

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. BSJP was launched on Sep 27, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.