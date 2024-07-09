Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 197 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $3,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 66.1% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 112,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,440,000 after buying an additional 44,927 shares during the last quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the third quarter worth about $583,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.9% during the third quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 4.9% during the third quarter. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC now owns 46,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,656,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 1.2% in the third quarter. Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. now owns 23,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,423,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of QQQ traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $497.52. 19,983,154 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,249,426. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $462.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $440.35. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $342.35 and a 52-week high of $499.93.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be given a $0.7615 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

