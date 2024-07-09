Investment Analysts’ New Coverage for July 9th (AGR, AGRX, AHPI, AMCR, ANGI, APVO, ARHS, ATHX, ATRI, AUMN)

Posted by on Jul 9th, 2024

Investment Analysts’ new coverage for Tuesday, July 9th:

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avangrid (NYSE:AGR). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Amcor (NYSE:AMCR). Stifel Nicolaus issued a hold rating and a $10.80 target price on the stock.

JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI). JMP Securities issued an outperform rating and a $3.25 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS). Stifel Nicolaus issued a buy rating and a $19.50 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY). They issued a buy rating and a $274.60 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSE:BTX). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO). They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Culp (NYSE:CULP). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Equifax (NYSE:EFX). Wolfe Research issued an outperform rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI). TD Cowen issued a buy rating on the stock.

Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGY). The firm issued a peer perform rating on the stock.

Raymond James started coverage on shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP). They issued an outperform rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. began coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA). Jefferies Financial Group Inc. issued a buy rating and a $2,005.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO). They issued an outperform rating and a $1,725.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Truist Financial Co. initiated coverage on shares of Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN). Truist Financial Co. issued a buy rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK). The firm issued a buy rating and a $35.20 price target on the stock.

JMP Securities started coverage on shares of IAC (NASDAQ:IAC). JMP Securities issued an outperform rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP). They issued a hold rating and a $48.70 price target on the stock.

Benchmark Co. started coverage on shares of Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA). Benchmark Co. issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN). The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Markel Group (NYSE:MKL). They issued a buy rating and a $1,986.00 target price on the stock.

Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG). StockNews.com issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of RH (NYSE:RH). Stifel Nicolaus issued a buy rating and a $315.00 target price on the stock.

Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE). The firm issued a buy rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock.

Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Sezzle (NASDAQ:SEZL). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $119.00 target price on the stock.

Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Skye Bioscience (NASDAQ:SKYE). The firm issued a buy rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

Longbow Research initiated coverage on shares of Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM). They issued a buy rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock.

William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Bank of America Co. initiated coverage on shares of Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM). Bank of America Co. issued a buy rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock.

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM). They issued an overweight rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock.

Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM). The firm issued a buy rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock.

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM). They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM). They issued an overweight rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock.

Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM). They issued a buy rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock.

TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM). TD Cowen issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Team (NYSE:TISI). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU). They issued a peer perform rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV). They issued a buy rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Valhi (NYSE:VHI). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zovio (NYSE:ZVO). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

