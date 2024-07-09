Investment Analysts’ New Coverage for July 9th (AGR, AGRX, AHPI, AMCR, ANGI, APVO, ARHS, ATHX, ATRI, AUMN)

Investment Analysts’ new coverage for Tuesday, July 9th:

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avangrid (NYSE:AGR). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Get Avangrid Inc alerts:

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Amcor (NYSE:AMCR). Stifel Nicolaus issued a hold rating and a $10.80 target price on the stock.

JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI). JMP Securities issued an outperform rating and a $3.25 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS). Stifel Nicolaus issued a buy rating and a $19.50 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY). They issued a buy rating and a $274.60 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSE:BTX). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO). They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Culp (NYSE:CULP). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Equifax (NYSE:EFX). Wolfe Research issued an outperform rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI). TD Cowen issued a buy rating on the stock.

Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGY). The firm issued a peer perform rating on the stock.

Raymond James started coverage on shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP). They issued an outperform rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. began coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA). Jefferies Financial Group Inc. issued a buy rating and a $2,005.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO). They issued an outperform rating and a $1,725.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Truist Financial Co. initiated coverage on shares of Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN). Truist Financial Co. issued a buy rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK). The firm issued a buy rating and a $35.20 price target on the stock.

JMP Securities started coverage on shares of IAC (NASDAQ:IAC). JMP Securities issued an outperform rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP). They issued a hold rating and a $48.70 price target on the stock.

Benchmark Co. started coverage on shares of Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA). Benchmark Co. issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN). The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Markel Group (NYSE:MKL). They issued a buy rating and a $1,986.00 target price on the stock.

Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG). StockNews.com issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of RH (NYSE:RH). Stifel Nicolaus issued a buy rating and a $315.00 target price on the stock.

Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE). The firm issued a buy rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock.

Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Sezzle (NASDAQ:SEZL). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $119.00 target price on the stock.

Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Skye Bioscience (NASDAQ:SKYE). The firm issued a buy rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Skye Bioscience (NASDAQ:SKYE). Craig Hallum issued a buy rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

Longbow Research initiated coverage on shares of Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM). They issued a buy rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock.

William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Bank of America Co. initiated coverage on shares of Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM). Bank of America Co. issued a buy rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock.

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM). They issued an overweight rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock.

Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM). The firm issued a buy rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock.

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM). They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM). They issued an overweight rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock.

Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM). They issued a buy rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock.

TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM). TD Cowen issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Team (NYSE:TISI). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU). They issued a peer perform rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV). They issued a buy rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Valhi (NYSE:VHI). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zovio (NYSE:ZVO). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Avangrid Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avangrid Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.