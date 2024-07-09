Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for BOK Financial (BOKF)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of BOK Financial (NASDAQ: BOKF) in the last few weeks:

7/9/2024 – BOK Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $98.00 to $99.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

7/8/2024 – BOK Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $97.00 to $94.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

6/28/2024 – BOK Financial was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

6/19/2024 – BOK Financial was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

6/11/2024 – BOK Financial was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/10/2024 – BOK Financial was upgraded by analysts at Hovde Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating.

5/29/2024 – BOK Financial was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

5/17/2024 – BOK Financial was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

BOK Financial Stock Performance

Shares of BOKF traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.91. 42,085 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 154,107. BOK Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $62.42 and a 12 month high of $96.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.19. BOK Financial had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The firm had revenue of $806.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.43 EPS. Equities analysts predict that BOK Financial Co. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

BOK Financial Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.07%.

In related news, Director Steven Bangert sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total transaction of $274,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,985 shares in the company, valued at $4,398,305.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 59.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BOK Financial

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 102.1% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 380 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of BOK Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 361.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 471 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in BOK Financial in the 1st quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in BOK Financial during the 4th quarter worth $134,000. 34.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

