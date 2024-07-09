Investors Purchase Large Volume of Sweetgreen Put Options (NYSE:SG)

Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 6,404 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 51% compared to the average volume of 4,244 put options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on SG. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Sweetgreen in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen upped their target price on Sweetgreen from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Citigroup upped their target price on Sweetgreen from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Sweetgreen in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Sweetgreen from $17.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.25.

Get Sweetgreen alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Sweetgreen

Sweetgreen Price Performance

Sweetgreen stock traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,032,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,521,682. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.01 and a beta of 2.31. Sweetgreen has a 12-month low of $8.64 and a 12-month high of $36.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.96.

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.02). Sweetgreen had a negative net margin of 17.15% and a negative return on equity of 20.74%. The company had revenue of $157.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Sweetgreen will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sweetgreen news, CTO Wouleta Ayele sold 2,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total transaction of $86,149.80. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 147,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,623,498. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Wouleta Ayele sold 2,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total transaction of $86,149.80. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 147,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,623,498. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jonathan Neman sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total value of $6,260,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,730,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 440,692 shares of company stock valued at $13,738,038 over the last ninety days. 21.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sweetgreen in the fourth quarter worth $104,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sweetgreen in the fourth quarter valued at $113,000. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Sweetgreen in the fourth quarter valued at about $126,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Sweetgreen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sweetgreen during the fourth quarter worth $139,000. 95.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sweetgreen

(Get Free Report)

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates fast food restaurants serving healthy foods at scale in the United States. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that do not have an expiration date and can be redeemed. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sweetgreen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sweetgreen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.