IoTeX (IOTX) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $11.29 Million

IoTeX (IOTX) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 9th. Over the last seven days, IoTeX has traded 10.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. IoTeX has a total market cap of $350.27 million and approximately $11.29 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IoTeX coin can now be purchased for $0.0371 or 0.00000064 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IoTeX Profile

IOTX uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 23rd, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 9,441,378,933 coins and its circulating supply is 9,441,378,929 coins. The official message board for IoTeX is iotex.io/blog. IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for IoTeX is https://reddit.com/r/iotex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for IoTeX is www.iotex.io.

IoTeX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IoTeX is a privacy-focused blockchain infrastructure for the Internet of Things (IoT) that aims to enable autonomous device coordination and create an open ecosystem for people and IoT devices to interact with proper incentives. It is based on Ethereum and uses the Roll-DPoS consensus mechanism for instant finality and high throughput to support millions of devices. The team includes over 30 researchers and engineers and the network has over 100 delegates and is fully open-source. The IOTX token is used for transactions, staking, governance, and registering new devices on the network. The IoTeX ecosystem includes projects such as Ucam, Pebble, Mimo DEX, and IoTeX Scout, among others. The team is headquartered in Silicon Valley and includes former Google, Facebook, and Uber employees.”

