iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Holdings Raised by Centerpoint Advisors LLC

Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 40.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,525 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AGG. First Pacific Financial acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vima LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $97.60. The company had a trading volume of 4,602,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,205,604. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.31. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $91.58 and a 1-year high of $99.70.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

