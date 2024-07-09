iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Hits New 1-Year High at $43.87

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $43.87 and last traded at $43.87, with a volume of 12314404 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.64.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EEM. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 430.9% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 81.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

