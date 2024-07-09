iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 4,164,038 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 101% from the previous session’s volume of 2,073,509 shares.The stock last traded at $106.81 and had previously closed at $106.98.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $106.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.64. The stock has a market cap of $18.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, First Pacific Financial grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 197.0% during the 1st quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

