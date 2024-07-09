iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) Shares Bought by Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.

Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report) by 402.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 41,474 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,222 shares during the period. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $2,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 360.0% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 550.0% in the 1st quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 403.3% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000.

NYSEARCA:IYH traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $60.69. 577,627 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 298,040. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.62 and a 200 day moving average of $60.00. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 1-year low of $51.27 and a 1-year high of $62.18.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

