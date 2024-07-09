Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Hits New 1-Year Low at $47.40

Shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $47.40 and last traded at $47.53, with a volume of 183517 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JACK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Jack in the Box in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Jack in the Box from $98.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Jack in the Box from $81.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Jack in the Box from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Jack in the Box from $87.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.94.

Get Jack in the Box alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box Trading Down 4.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $917.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.63.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The restaurant operator reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.03. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 7.07% and a negative return on equity of 16.97%. The company had revenue of $365.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. Jack in the Box’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Jack in the Box Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is 30.99%.

Insider Activity at Jack in the Box

In related news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.64, for a total value of $30,880.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,693,404.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 800 shares of company stock valued at $41,514. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Jack in the Box

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JACK. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 74.4% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 996,472 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $81,342,000 after buying an additional 425,079 shares during the period. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Jack in the Box in the fourth quarter worth $11,424,000. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in Jack in the Box by 840.9% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 129,763 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,593,000 after buying an additional 115,972 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 678.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 105,203 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,588,000 after acquiring an additional 91,688 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 499,987 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $40,814,000 after acquiring an additional 53,294 shares during the period. 99.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Jack in the Box

(Get Free Report)

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box and Del Taco quick-service restaurants in the United States. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.