Jeffrey P. Bezos Sells 3,085,116 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 3,085,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total value of $617,239,158.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 931,925,277 shares in the company, valued at $186,450,290,169.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Amazon.com Stock Up 0.0 %

AMZN traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $199.34. 30,094,318 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,670,102. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $186.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.26. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.35 and a fifty-two week high of $201.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 trillion, a P/E ratio of 55.97, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.15.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The firm had revenue of $143.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Amazon.com

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 277 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Strid Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 299,959 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.30.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Amazon.com

About Amazon.com

(Get Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.