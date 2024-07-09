Jennison Associates LLC Acquires 65,512 Shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF)

Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Free Report) by 2,211.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,475 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,512 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.19% of AppFolio worth $16,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zeno Equity Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of AppFolio during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. USA Financial Formulas bought a new position in AppFolio during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in AppFolio in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in AppFolio in the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of AppFolio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. 62.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at AppFolio

In other AppFolio news, major shareholder Maurice J. Duca sold 876 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.82, for a total transaction of $221,470.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,795,022. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Maurice J. Duca sold 2,084 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.06, for a total transaction of $523,209.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,002,454.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Maurice J. Duca sold 876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.82, for a total transaction of $221,470.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,795,022. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 123,982 shares of company stock worth $29,429,129 over the last three months. Company insiders own 9.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ APPF traded down $4.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $247.94. The company had a trading volume of 48,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,954. AppFolio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $164.29 and a 1 year high of $256.73. The stock has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.26 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $238.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.07.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.09. AppFolio had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The company had revenue of $187.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.66 million. Analysts predict that AppFolio, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on APPF shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on AppFolio in a report on Monday, June 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $295.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of AppFolio from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $241.00 price objective on shares of AppFolio in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on AppFolio from $264.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.71.

About AppFolio

(Free Report)

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry in the United States. The company provides a cloud-based platform that enables users to automate and optimize common workflows; tools that assist with leasing, maintenance, and accounting; and other technology and services offered by third parties.

