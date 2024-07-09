Jennison Associates LLC Boosts Stock Position in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,662,877 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,010 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 1.82% of Avient worth $72,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AVNT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Avient in the fourth quarter worth $40,628,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in shares of Avient by 17,378.2% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 482,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,053,000 after buying an additional 479,639 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Avient by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,438,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,937,000 after buying an additional 384,452 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avient by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,724,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,821,000 after buying an additional 381,610 shares during the period. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its stake in shares of Avient by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,201,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,947,000 after buying an additional 252,191 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

Avient Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AVNT traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.92. 87,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 449,483. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Avient Co. has a 12 month low of $27.73 and a 12 month high of $47.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.48.

Avient Dividend Announcement

Avient ( NYSE:AVNT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $829.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $818.45 million. Avient had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 3.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Avient Co. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a $0.257 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Avient’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVNT has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Avient from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Avient from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Avient from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.20.

About Avient

Avient Corporation operates as a formulator of material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Color, Additives and Inks; and Specialty Engineered Materials. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers custom color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics, dispersions for thermosets, and specialty inks; custom-formulated liquid system, such as polyester, vinyl, natural rubber and latex, polyurethane, and silicone; and proprietary inks.

