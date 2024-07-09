Jennison Associates LLC Buys 234,536 Shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM)

Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM – Free Report) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,183,540 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 234,536 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned 9.22% of Plymouth Industrial REIT worth $94,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 44,205.6% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 119,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,879,000 after acquiring an additional 119,355 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 94.6% during the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 192,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,627,000 after buying an additional 93,434 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 562,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,532,000 after buying an additional 90,645 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,148,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,862,000 after buying an additional 83,192 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 60.1% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 127,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,056,000 after purchasing an additional 47,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Stock Down 1.4 %

PLYM stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.33. 49,405 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 225,627. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.96 and its 200 day moving average is $21.74. Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.21 and a twelve month high of $25.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $967.96 million, a P/E ratio of 50.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.36.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Dividend Announcement

Plymouth Industrial REIT ( NYSE:PLYM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $50.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.73 million. Plymouth Industrial REIT had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 11.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s payout ratio is 223.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barclays started coverage on Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Company Profile

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc (NYSE: PLYM) is a full service, vertically integrated real estate investment company focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single and multi-tenant industrial properties. Our mission is to provide tenants with cost effective space that is functional, flexible and safe.

