Jennison Associates LLC Cuts Stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Jennison Associates LLC decreased its holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,512,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,464 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $52,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PINS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the 4th quarter valued at $241,229,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 1,188.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,989,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,850,000 after purchasing an additional 5,524,796 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 128.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,580,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,473,000 after purchasing an additional 3,134,776 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,036,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contour Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 79.5% in the 4th quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 4,569,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $81,711.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,255,332. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $81,711.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,255,332. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 11,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total transaction of $481,590.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 307,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,726,543.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,184 shares of company stock valued at $2,255,783. 7.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PINS stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.65. 2,942,890 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,275,417. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.59 and a 1 year high of $45.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.16. The stock has a market cap of $29.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 205.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.97.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05. Pinterest had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 5.93%. The company had revenue of $739.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.96 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on PINS. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Pinterest in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.04.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

