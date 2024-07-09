Jennison Associates LLC Decreases Position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Jennison Associates LLC trimmed its position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 351,138 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,573 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $60,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Lennar by 6,297.0% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 662,277 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $98,706,000 after acquiring an additional 651,924 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Lennar in the 4th quarter worth about $16,394,000. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Lennar in the 4th quarter worth about $15,551,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in Lennar in the 1st quarter worth about $17,404,000. Finally, ING Groep NV boosted its stake in Lennar by 257.2% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 113,247 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,878,000 after buying an additional 81,545 shares during the last quarter. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lennar

In other news, Director Amy Banse bought 1,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $157.00 per share, for a total transaction of $247,275.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,859 shares in the company, valued at $1,861,863. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Mark Sustana sold 9,176 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.88, for a total value of $1,512,938.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,764,707.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy Banse acquired 1,575 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $157.00 per share, with a total value of $247,275.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,859 shares in the company, valued at $1,861,863. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,176 shares of company stock worth $4,841,039 in the last 90 days. 9.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LEN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $164.00 price target (down from $174.00) on shares of Lennar in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Lennar from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Lennar in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on Lennar from $177.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.69.

Lennar Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE LEN traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $143.63. 927,641 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,091,162. Lennar Co. has a 1-year low of $102.90 and a 1-year high of $172.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.30. The company has a current ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $39.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.60.

Lennar Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.60%.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

