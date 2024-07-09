Jennison Associates LLC Has $120.86 Million Position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 520,505 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,639 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.81% of Burlington Stores worth $120,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Burlington Stores by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Burlington Stores by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC increased its stake in Burlington Stores by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Burlington Stores by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,874,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Burlington Stores by 114.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BURL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Burlington Stores from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Burlington Stores from $209.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.87.

Burlington Stores Price Performance

BURL stock traded up $2.84 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $238.52. 574,338 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 959,518. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.22 billion, a PE ratio of 39.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.61. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.66 and a 52 week high of $245.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $215.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 46.39% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

(Free Report)

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.