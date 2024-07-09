Jennison Associates LLC Has $15.74 Million Stock Holdings in Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU)

Jennison Associates LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Free Report) by 58.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 739,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,042,445 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Clear Secure were worth $15,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Clear Secure by 184.9% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,071,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,791,000 after buying an additional 695,418 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Clear Secure in the first quarter worth $6,322,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Clear Secure by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,460,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,363,000 after purchasing an additional 211,214 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Clear Secure by 425.7% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 239,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,129,000 after purchasing an additional 193,889 shares during the period. Finally, Honeycomb Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of Clear Secure by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Honeycomb Asset Management LP now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,390,000 after purchasing an additional 174,000 shares in the last quarter. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clear Secure Stock Performance

YOU traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.90. 326,465 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,495,885. Clear Secure, Inc. has a one year low of $15.28 and a one year high of $27.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.11. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.61 and a beta of 1.58.

Clear Secure Increases Dividend

Clear Secure ( NYSE:YOU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.13. Clear Secure had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 7.90%. The business had revenue of $179.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.28 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Clear Secure, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a positive change from Clear Secure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. Clear Secure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on YOU shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Clear Secure in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Clear Secure in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Clear Secure in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Clear Secure has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.40.

Clear Secure Profile

Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking, as well as back-end. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and improve the experience for existing members.

