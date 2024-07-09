Jennison Associates LLC Has $192.07 Million Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 229.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 932,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 649,505 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.19% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $192,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 343.3% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the first quarter worth $25,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 87.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 6,000 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.01, for a total transaction of $1,254,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,159,670.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 6,000 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.01, for a total transaction of $1,254,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,159,670.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul Beswick sold 2,169 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.13, for a total value of $455,771.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,737,993.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MMC traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $214.26. 1,260,402 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,686,080. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.94. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $184.02 and a twelve month high of $216.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.24.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.38 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 34.14% and a net margin of 16.84%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $236.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $211.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $212.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $189.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $211.47.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

