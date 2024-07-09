Jennison Associates LLC Has $44.03 Million Stock Holdings in Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA)

Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,841,971 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,613 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 6.40% of Savara worth $44,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SVRA. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in Savara in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Savara during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Savara by 665.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 19,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 16,959 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Savara during the 4th quarter worth approximately $169,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Savara by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 49,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 12,720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

Savara Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SVRA traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.57. The company had a trading volume of 897,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,252,370. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.63. The stock has a market cap of $631.53 million, a PE ratio of -12.35 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 14.90, a current ratio of 14.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Savara Inc has a 1-year low of $2.93 and a 1-year high of $5.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Savara ( NASDAQ:SVRA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Research analysts forecast that Savara Inc will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Savara from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Guggenheim raised their price target on Savara from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Savara in a research report on Monday, May 6th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Savara from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Savara from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

About Savara

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

