Jennison Associates LLC Has $74.67 Million Holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Jennison Associates LLC lessened its holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 25.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,894,299 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 644,763 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $74,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton in the third quarter worth approximately $444,000. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Halliburton by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 11,522 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 3,234 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Halliburton by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 841,675 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $34,088,000 after acquiring an additional 63,550 shares during the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Halliburton by 133.5% in the 3rd quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,345 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 12,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Halliburton by 162.3% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 15,332 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 9,486 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HAL stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $33.07. The company had a trading volume of 2,823,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,220,585. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.27 and a 200-day moving average of $36.23. The company has a market capitalization of $29.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.93. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $32.60 and a 12-month high of $43.85.

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. Halliburton had a return on equity of 30.84% and a net margin of 11.20%. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 5th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.53%.

In other news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total transaction of $369,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 283,908 shares in the company, valued at $10,481,883.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Jeffrey Shannon Slocum sold 38,941 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total transaction of $1,437,701.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 130,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,828,508.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total value of $369,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 283,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,481,883.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,287 shares of company stock valued at $1,930,704. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HAL shares. StockNews.com downgraded Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Halliburton from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. UBS Group upped their price target on Halliburton from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Halliburton from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.75.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

