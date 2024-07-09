Jennison Associates LLC Has $811.22 Million Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 14.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,203,435 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 518,952 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $811,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BA. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vima LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.89.

BA stock traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $185.83. The company had a trading volume of 9,871,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,450,842. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $159.70 and a 12 month high of $267.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $180.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.85. The firm has a market cap of $114.08 billion, a PE ratio of -52.35 and a beta of 1.56.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $16.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

