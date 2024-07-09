Jennison Associates LLC Increases Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 48.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,840,374 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,261,598 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.29% of Truist Financial worth $149,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 227.2% during the 4th quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 236.0% during the 4th quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 71.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TFC. Barclays started coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $39.50 to $40.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.17.

Truist Financial Price Performance

NYSE:TFC traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $38.25. 4,124,645 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,578,351. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.26. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $26.57 and a 1 year high of $40.51. The company has a market cap of $51.18 billion, a PE ratio of -28.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.07.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.15%. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.44%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -157.58%.

Truist Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.