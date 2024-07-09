Jennison Associates LLC Increases Stake in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) by 19.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 530,882 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 86,969 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 1.75% of Boot Barn worth $50,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BOOT. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 34.1% in the first quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 2,928 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Boot Barn by 3.2% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Boot Barn by 11.0% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 17,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC bought a new position in Boot Barn during the first quarter valued at approximately $442,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Boot Barn by 20.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 190,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,094,000 after purchasing an additional 32,711 shares during the period.

BOOT has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boot Barn has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.36.

In related news, insider Michael A. Love sold 1,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total value of $118,916.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $232,763.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael A. Love sold 5,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.61, for a total transaction of $642,237.33. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,327 shares in the company, valued at $264,370.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael A. Love sold 1,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $118,916.59. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,112 shares in the company, valued at $232,763.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,795 shares of company stock valued at $1,329,686 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE BOOT traded down $5.64 on Tuesday, hitting $123.79. The company had a trading volume of 302,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 809,984. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 26.96 and a beta of 2.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $119.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.28. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.73 and a 12-month high of $134.61.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $388.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.67 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 16.84%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

