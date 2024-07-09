Jennison Associates LLC Makes New $15.40 Million Investment in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 76,423 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,399,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Vima LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of MPC stock traded down $2.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $164.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,111,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,688,717. The business has a fifty day moving average of $175.54 and a 200-day moving average of $176.85. The stock has a market cap of $58.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.40. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $117.15 and a twelve month high of $221.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.25. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 25.87% and a net margin of 5.32%. The business had revenue of $32.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 17.85 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, April 30th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to purchase up to 7.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 16.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on MPC shares. StockNews.com lowered Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $191.00 to $186.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $227.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.31.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

