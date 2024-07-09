Jennison Associates LLC Purchases 175,956 Shares of Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ)

Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,331,581 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 175,956 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Utz Brands were worth $24,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Utz Brands by 120.2% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,891 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its holdings in Utz Brands by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Utz Brands by 1,428.8% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 5,115 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Utz Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Utz Brands

In related news, Director Christina Choi sold 3,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total value of $56,816.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,725.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Christina Choi sold 3,160 shares of Utz Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total transaction of $56,816.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,725.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Schreiber sold 20,103 shares of Utz Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.47, for a total transaction of $391,405.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,105,213.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 497,178 shares of company stock valued at $9,387,927 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on UTZ. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Utz Brands from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on Utz Brands from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Utz Brands from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Utz Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.42.

Utz Brands Stock Down 5.9 %

Utz Brands stock traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.33. 645,207 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 753,094. Utz Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.17 and a 12-month high of $20.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.90 and a 200 day moving average of $17.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.68, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $346.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.99 million. Utz Brands had a positive return on equity of 6.16% and a negative net margin of 1.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Utz Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.059 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Utz Brands’s payout ratio is -96.00%.

Utz Brands Profile

Utz Brands, Inc engages in manufacture, marketing, and distribution of snack foods. It offers a range of salty snacks, including salty snacks, including potato chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, pork skins, veggie snacks, pub/party mixes, tortilla chips, salsa and dips, ready-to-eat popcorn, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TORTIYAHS!, etc.

