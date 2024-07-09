Jennison Associates LLC Purchases 198,483 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,488,343 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 198,483 shares during the period. Intuitive Surgical accounts for 1.2% of Jennison Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,791,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $276,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 816 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,315 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,805,000 after buying an additional 3,054 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 191,283 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $64,531,000 after purchasing an additional 9,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 1,042 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, SVP Mark Brosius sold 175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.16, for a total transaction of $68,103.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,628.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 5,318 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.66, for a total value of $1,971,169.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,456.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Mark Brosius sold 175 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.16, for a total value of $68,103.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,628.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,956 shares of company stock valued at $6,927,011. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $500.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $412.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $404.79.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

NASDAQ:ISRG traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $444.53. 1,280,648 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,512,717. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $254.85 and a 12-month high of $448.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.24, a PEG ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $411.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $388.14.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 27.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

About Intuitive Surgical

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.