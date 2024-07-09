Jennison Associates LLC Purchases 4,148 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 214,202 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,148 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $12,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva in the first quarter worth $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Corteva by 2,522.2% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CTVA shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Corteva from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price target (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Corteva in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Corteva in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on Corteva from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, OTR Global reaffirmed a “negative” rating on shares of Corteva in a research note on Friday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.

Corteva Price Performance

CTVA traded down $0.50 on Tuesday, reaching $51.22. 1,052,571 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,512,664. The stock has a market cap of $35.70 billion, a PE ratio of 65.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.77. Corteva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.22 and a twelve month high of $58.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. Corteva had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 6.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.01%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Samuel R. Eathington sold 31,686 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.64, for a total value of $1,826,381.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 53,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,104,144.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Samuel R. Eathington sold 31,686 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.64, for a total transaction of $1,826,381.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,854 shares in the company, valued at $3,104,144.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Cornel B. Fuerer sold 39,736 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total transaction of $2,281,243.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 126,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,269,713.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 83,556 shares of company stock worth $4,795,016. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

